San Luis Obispo County

Fire crews on the scene of under ten-acre vegetation fire in eastern San Luis Obispo County

UC San Diego
By
today at 2:40 pm
Published 2:59 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters are on the scene of a vegetation fire that is just under ten acres near the 2800 block of Parkhill Road in eastern San Luis Obispo County.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, forward progress of the flames has been stopped and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This is an emergency fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

