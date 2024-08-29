Hiker rescue in progress near Cerro San Luis Peak west of San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters are on the scene of a medical rescue at Cerro San Luis Peak just west of San Luis Obispo Thursday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the hiker required assistance from the area and a joint response among area first responders are using a utility task vehicle, or UTV, to transport the injured hiker down the hill.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.