San Luis Obispo County

Hiker rescue in progress near Cerro San Luis Peak west of San Luis Obispo

KEYT
By
today at 3:19 pm
Published 3:28 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters are on the scene of a medical rescue at Cerro San Luis Peak just west of San Luis Obispo Thursday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the hiker required assistance from the area and a joint response among area first responders are using a utility task vehicle, or UTV, to transport the injured hiker down the hill.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12.

