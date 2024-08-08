Cambria man found guilty of illegal ammo and firearm possession

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Cambria resident Marc Steele, 49, was found guilty on five counts of illegal firearm and ammo possession, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

Steele pointed an assault weapon at a bystander whose car was being taken by a tow truck in Morro Bay back in January of this year, detailed the SLOC DA's Office.

Officers responded to this call and an investigation ensued which led to the discovery of both the weapons and multiple previous convictions against Steele, explained the SLOC DA's Office.

Those prior convictions include seven felonies including assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, vehicle theft, recklessly evading a police officer and possession of a controlled substance for sale, detailed the SLOC DA's Office.

Steele faces a maximum sentence of eight years and eight months when he is sentenced on Sept. 18, according to the SLOC DA's Office.