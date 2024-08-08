Arroyo Grande motorcyclist dies following collision on Avila Beach Drive

AVILA BEACH, Calif. – A 58-year-old Arroyo Grande man riding a 1992 Harley Davidson Softail died following a traffic collision at the intersection of Avila Beach Drive and First Street on Tuesday.

On Aug. 6, around 6:04 p.m., California Highway Patrol-San Luis Obispo (CHP) units were dispatched to a two-vehicle traffic collision with injuries at the intersection of Avila Beach Drive and First Street stated the CHP in a press release Thursday about the incident.

According to CHP, a 58-year-old Arroyo Grande man was riding his motorcycle eastbound on Avila Beach Drive toward the intersection of 1st Street at an unknown speed while a 29-year-old Santa Maria man driving a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado was making a left turn from First Street and onto westbound Avila Beach Drive.

The motorcyclist entered the intersection controlled by a traffic signal and directly into the path of travel of the Silverado stated the CHP.

The collision of the vehicles caused the 58-year-old motorcyclist to be ejected and he was transported by an ambulance from the scene to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 6:46 p.m. explained the CHP.

The incident is currently under investigation and it is unknown if impairment factored into the collision stated the CHP.