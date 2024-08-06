Power outage for over 1000 customers reported near San Luis Obispo Tuesday morning

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A power outage impacting more than 1,000 customers has been reported south of San Luis Obispo Tuesday morning.

According to the Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) Outage Map, there are currently 1,307 customers without power in the largest outage and restoration is currently estimated for 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Below is a map showing the largest outage as the area shaded orange with two smaller outages, one in Pismo Beach and the other along South Higuera Street, highlighted in yellow.

The outage was first reported Tuesday morning and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.