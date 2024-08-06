Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Power outage for over 1000 customers reported near San Luis Obispo Tuesday morning

By
New
today at 10:20 am
Published 10:29 am

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A power outage impacting more than 1,000 customers has been reported south of San Luis Obispo Tuesday morning.

According to the Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) Outage Map, there are currently 1,307 customers without power in the largest outage and restoration is currently estimated for 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Below is a map showing the largest outage as the area shaded orange with two smaller outages, one in Pismo Beach and the other along South Higuera Street, highlighted in yellow.

The outage was first reported Tuesday morning and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

