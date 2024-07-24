Fire teams on the scene of five-acre vegetation fire east of Paso Robles Wednesday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews are responding to a five-acre vegetation fire near the 6000 block of Stoney Place east of Paso Robles Wednesday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, structures near the origin of the fire (shown above as the red marker) are currently threatened by the flames.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.