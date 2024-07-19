SLO Sheriff’s warn the public about fake hacking scam using pop-ups and phone calls Friday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office has fielded multiple reports of sophisticated scams targeting people, especially the elderly, in the local area.

People report that they are getting a pop-up on their computers that says their device has been compromised and recommends calling a provided number immediately explained the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office in a press release about the scams.

The scam can also come in the form of a phone call alleging the same or similar situation, but all require people to make a payment.

Once the number is called, people who answer the call sound professional and come across as helpful when they transfer concerned callers to their bank's fraud department, but they are actually being transferred to another scammer detailed the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, the scammers will speak with their victims over multiple days, provide detailed information, and eventually arrange a meeting to collect cash from the victim at the victim's home.

The scammers will arrange the cash exchange with the legitimate-sounding idea of using a security code and further encourage their victims to agree to the scheme shared the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

People in the area who have been scammed have lost large sums of money with one person giving more than $120,000 stated the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

If you have received something suspicious, like a pop-up or phone call saying you have been hacked and need to call a number or give money, stop and contact the Sheriff's Office to speak with a law enforcement officer.

Please inform your friends and family and if you are the victim of such a scam, you are also encouraged to contact law enforcement.

The non-emergency crime reporting telephone line for the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is 805-781-4550 ext. 3.