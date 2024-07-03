Noe Simental Arce of Paso Robles sentenced to 12 years in prison for molestation of a child under 14

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – On Wednesday, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced that Noe Simental Arce of Paso Robles has been sentenced to 12 years in state prison for the molestation of a child under the age of 14.

Arce was previously convicted by a San Luis Obispo County jury after a three-week trial on May 8, 2024, on four felony counts of sex crimes against a child under the age of 14, including lewd and lascivious acts and sexual penetration detailed the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

The jury also found true two aggravating factors: the victim was particularly vulnerable and Arce took advantage of a position of trust to commit his crimes shared the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

The child's mother read a statement during Wednesday's sentencing hearing explaining her daughter, "begs God in her prayers to make her 'normal' again," and adding, "we will not be broken."

The sexual assault survivor herself also provided a written statement read in court by District Attorney Victim Advocate Dona Reed expressing she had forgiven Arce and hoped, "coming forward may prevent this from happening to someone else."

"The victim survivor demonstrated strength and courage by her actions and participation in the criminal and victim justice system," said San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow. "It is because of her willingness to come forward and participate, that we were able to bring him to justice and prevent him from hurting any other children."

Chief Deputy District Attorney Lisa Muscari advocated for the presiding Judge to impose the maximum sentence of 14 years citing the repeated targeting of the survivor for sexual acts for almost three years explained the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

Defense attorney's argued in writing that Arce should be granted probation instead of a prison sentence shared the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

The Honorable Catherine Swysen denied the defense's request, granted a lighter sentence than advocated by the District Attorney's Office, and required Arce to register as a sex offender detailed the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.