San Luis Obispo County

Parts of Valley Road east of Oceano closed due to downed electrical lines Wednesday

County of San Luis Obispo
Published 10:25 am

Oceano, Calif. – Valley Road, between Highway 1 and Los Berros Road, has been closed due to a single-vehicle accident with no injuries and live electrical wires across the roadway.

According to California Highway Patrol, the electrical lines are property of Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) and the public is advised to find an alternate route.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

