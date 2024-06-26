Parts of Valley Road east of Oceano closed due to downed electrical lines Wednesday

Oceano, Calif. – Valley Road, between Highway 1 and Los Berros Road, has been closed due to a single-vehicle accident with no injuries and live electrical wires across the roadway.

According to California Highway Patrol, the electrical lines are property of Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) and the public is advised to find an alternate route.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.