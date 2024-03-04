SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – One person has died and another injured after a driver drifted into the shoulder of Highway 101 and hit two people in a nearby encampment Saturday night in San Luis Obispo.

The driver of the vehicle had moderate injuries to his hand and, after an investigation, it was determined he had been driving under the influence and was later arrested explain California Highway Patrol-San Luis Obispo Area (CHP).

On Mar. 2, 2024, around 11:36 p.m., units with CHP were called to a possible fatal traffic crash on northbound Highway 101, north of Prado Road state CHP.

According to CHP, the driver of the 2013 Dodge Challenger was driving northbound on Highway 101 when he allowed his vehicle to drift onto the shoulder.

While driving on the shoulder, the driver collided with a light pole and then struck two people in a nearby encampment detail CHP.

One of the two people stuck was declared dead at the scene and the other reported minor injuries to their arm state CHP.

The identity of the deceased 45-year-old is being withheld pending notification of their next of kin.

The 21-year-old driver was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Central Jail explain CHP.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Jennings at the CHP-San Luis Obispo Area office at 805-594-8700.