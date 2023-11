SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Santa's House is now open in Downtown San Luis Obispo for the Holiday Season.

Families can take photos with Santa Claus and children can put in their Christmas gift requests.

Santa's House will be open Thursday's through Sundays from 12 to 7 pm.

It will remain open at Mission Plaza until December 24th.

Friday Dec. 1st will be the 47th Annual Downtown SLO Holiday Parade at 7 pm.