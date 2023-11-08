SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A 15-year-old San Luis Obispo resident was arrested and booked on felony possession of a stolen vehicle and a misdemeanor hit-and-run Tuesday evening.

On Nov. 7, around 11:30 a.m., a car was reported stolen to the San Luis Obispo Police Department (SLOPD) from the 800 block of Pismo Street by the owner of the vehicle detail SLOPD.

According to SLOPD, a report of a hit-and-run came in around 4:45 p.m. involving a vehicle that matched the description of the stolen car and arriving officers saw the vehicle being driven on Monterey near Johnson.

The 22-year-old bicyclist hit by the car was uninjured relay SLOPD.

The driver and a passenger abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot and the driver, a 15-year-old San Luis Obispo resident, was located in the 1100 block of Pismo Street and detained explain SLOPD.

SLOPD detail that a witness positively identified the driver and he was then arrested and booked into San Luis Obispo County Juvenile Hall on violations of VC 10851(a)-Felony possession of a stolen vehicle, and VC 20002(A)(1)-Misdemeanor hit and run.

The passenger of the car remains at-large and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing detail SLOPD.