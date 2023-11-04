The City of San Luis Obispo celebrates 40 years as a recognized “Tree City” in the U.S.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The city of San Luis Obispo celebrated 40 years as a recognized "Tree City" in the U.S. today at French Park.

Community members came together for Arbor Day and planted 40 new trees.

It is part of the 10 Tall initiative -- the city's mission to plant 10,000 tree's by 2035.

The city hopes to become carbon neutral in the next 12 years.

Cal Poly SLO students also gave out free tree's grown by students for people to take home to plant and add to the 10 Tall website.

When planted tree's are registered on the website it will contribute to the cities goal.