Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Fire crews respond to vehicle fire south of Los Osos Friday afternoon

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
By
today at 1:23 pm
Published 1:35 pm

LOS OSOS, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire near the 2100 block of South Bay Blvd. and Los Osos Valley Rd. south of Los Osos on Friday.

The fire was knocked down around 12:53 p.m. and as of 2:42 p.m., all responding units have been cleared from the scene detail San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

This is an ongoing emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
KEYT
los osos
san luis obispo county
San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
vehicle fire

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content