Fire crews respond to vehicle fire south of Los Osos Friday afternoon

LOS OSOS, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire near the 2100 block of South Bay Blvd. and Los Osos Valley Rd. south of Los Osos on Friday.

The fire was knocked down around 12:53 p.m. and as of 2:42 p.m., all responding units have been cleared from the scene detail San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

