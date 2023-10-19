Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Firefighters knock down vehicle fire on northbound side of Santa Maria Bridge Thursday

today at 2:40 pm
Published 2:46 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire Department knocked down a vehicle fire on the northbound Highway 101 section of the Santa Maria Bridge Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews request that drivers use caution while using the bridge detail San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

