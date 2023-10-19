Firefighters knock down vehicle fire on northbound side of Santa Maria Bridge Thursday
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire Department knocked down a vehicle fire on the northbound Highway 101 section of the Santa Maria Bridge Thursday afternoon.
VEHICLE FIRE: #BridgeIC & firefighters at scene NB Santa Maria Bridge in Santa Maria CA. Fire has been knocked down. Please drive with caution firefighters in the area ⚠️ @SMFDHQ pic.twitter.com/cDXYvdmRGg— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) October 19, 2023
Fire crews request that drivers use caution while using the bridge detail San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.
This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.