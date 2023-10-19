Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Fire crews knock down engine fire near Highway 46 east of Paso Robles Thursday afternoon

Cal Fire SLO
By
today at 2:17 pm
Published 2:25 pm

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire Department responded to a non-injury vehicle fire that was limited to the engine compartment near the 8000 block of Geneseo Rd. east of Paso Robles.

Firefighters knocked down and fully contained the fire as of 2:13 p.m. Thursday afternoon detail San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

