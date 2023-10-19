Fire crews knock down engine fire near Highway 46 east of Paso Robles Thursday afternoon
PASO ROBLES, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire Department responded to a non-injury vehicle fire that was limited to the engine compartment near the 8000 block of Geneseo Rd. east of Paso Robles.
Firefighters knocked down and fully contained the fire as of 2:13 p.m. Thursday afternoon detail San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.
UPDATE: #GeneseoIC Fire is contained and controlled.— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) October 19, 2023