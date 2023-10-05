Man arrested for lewd conduct and peeping in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo Police Department officers arrested a 49-year-old man on Wednesday for felony indecent exposure and misdemeanor charges for prowling, lewd conduct, and peeping.

San Luis Obispo Police Department detail that officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1200 block of Stafford Street in response to a suspected prowler on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023.

The caller reported that a man, later identified as the 49-year-old arrested on Wednesday, was captured on a doorbell camera video simulating a sex act outside of the house the prior evening of Oct. 1 around 10 p.m. relay San Luis Obispo Police Department.

According to San Luis Obispo Police Department, an investigation revealed that a 17-year-old resident of the house had been showering at the time of the video provided and that the 49-year-old man had been watching her through a partially opened bathroom window.

San Luis Obispo Police Department relay that the residents also found an additional video of the same man performing the same actions outside the home in May of this year.

The 49-year-old is a previously registered sex offender in Arizona whose registration requirements had expired in 2014, after a 10-year threshold had been reached as part of his conviction detail San Luis Obispo Police Department.

According to San Luis Obispo Police Department, one of the residents saw the man on Stafford Street and notified the police who arrested the man and booked him at San Luis Obispo County Jail on the following charges:

PC 314.1-Felony indecent exposure with a prior conviction

PC 647(a)-Misdemeanor lewd conduct in public

PC 647(h)-Misdemeanor prowling

PC 647(i)-Misdemeanor peeping

PC 646.6(a)(1)-Misdemeanor annoy or molest a child under 18

San Luis Obispo Police Department was granted a bail enhancement for the man who remains in custody with bail set at $200,000.