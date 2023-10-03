Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Widespread cell service outage reported by SLO County Office of Emergency Services Tuesday

County of San Luis Obispo Office of Emergency Services
By
today at 12:20 pm
Published 12:26 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services sent out a tweet that a widespread cell service outage is happening in southern parts of San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday.

The San Luis Obispo County of Emergency Services detailed that those who need emergency response services will need to do one of the following: use a landline copper telephone to call 911, send an iMessage by texting 911, locate a public safety official.

The tweet was sent at 11:56 a.m. on Tuesday and can be viewed below.

This is an evolving situation and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
cell service
KEYT
san luis obispo county
San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content