Widespread cell service outage reported by SLO County Office of Emergency Services Tuesday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services sent out a tweet that a widespread cell service outage is happening in southern parts of San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday.

The San Luis Obispo County of Emergency Services detailed that those who need emergency response services will need to do one of the following: use a landline copper telephone to call 911, send an iMessage by texting 911, locate a public safety official.

The tweet was sent at 11:56 a.m. on Tuesday and can be viewed below.

Please be aware - A widespread cell service outage is affecting parts of Southern San Luis Obispo County. We are trying to gather more info from cell providers. — SLO County OES (@slocountyoes) October 3, 2023

This is an evolving situation and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.