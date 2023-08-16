Fire crews responded to quarter-acre vegetation fire in eastern San Luis Obispo County
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire Department responded to a vegetation fire off of Cattle Drive in eastern San Luis Obispo County near Twisselman Pond.
According to San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the fire was at a quarter of an acre and has been fully contained as of 2:26 p.m.
WILDLAND FIRE: Firefighters & #CattleIC at scene of a 1/4 acre fire near the 7600 block of Cattle Dr. in Santa Margarita Ca. pic.twitter.com/EZlpSZLp7u— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) August 16, 2023