Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo County residents impacted by winter storms now eligible for FEMA individual assistance funds

MGN: Mani Albrecht / CBP
By
Published 3:29 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Residents in San Luis Obispo County impacted by the winter storms are now eligible for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assistance.

The California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) announced the expansion of this Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to the county on Friday, allowing residents to apply for FEMA individual assistance funds.

The money can be used for repairing damaged homes and private roads, temporary housing assistance and more.

President Joe Biden originally approved the Presidential Major Disaster Declaration on April 3.

Click here to access the application page, or call 800-621-3362.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
fema
KEYT
san luis obispo county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Lily Dallow

Lily is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content