San Luis Obispo County residents impacted by winter storms now eligible for FEMA individual assistance funds

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Residents in San Luis Obispo County impacted by the winter storms are now eligible for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assistance.

The California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) announced the expansion of this Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to the county on Friday, allowing residents to apply for FEMA individual assistance funds.

The money can be used for repairing damaged homes and private roads, temporary housing assistance and more.

President Joe Biden originally approved the Presidential Major Disaster Declaration on April 3.

Click here to access the application page, or call 800-621-3362.