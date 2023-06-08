Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Winter storm repair update in San Luis Obispo County

By
Published 7:18 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County Public Works is making progress on its winter storm repairs, but it's a long road ahead.

The storms caused roughly $35 million in damages to roads. Public works has completed $10 million worth of projects already.

Almost all roads in the county have reopened in some capacity and are safe for travel, but many still need long-term repairs and upgrades. It's a process that could take years, with the help of FEMA funding.

To help out, public works has hired three more people for its storm response team.

"That will allow them to focus on planning, designing, constructing as well as working with FEMA to make sure we have all our documentation so we can be reimbursed for the costs," said San Luis Obispo County Public Works Deputy Director, John Waddell. "That team will allow the rest of our staff to continue with  our day-to-day-operations"

Waddell says the public should continue to report hazards like potholes, obstructions and missing signs, so crews can get to them quicker.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Scott Hennessee

Scott Hennessee anchors News Channel 3-12 at 4:00, 6:30 and 11 p.m. and News Channel 11 at 10 p.m. To learn more about Scott, click here. click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content