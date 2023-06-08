Winter storm repair update in San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County Public Works is making progress on its winter storm repairs, but it's a long road ahead.

The storms caused roughly $35 million in damages to roads. Public works has completed $10 million worth of projects already.

Almost all roads in the county have reopened in some capacity and are safe for travel, but many still need long-term repairs and upgrades. It's a process that could take years, with the help of FEMA funding.

To help out, public works has hired three more people for its storm response team.

"That will allow them to focus on planning, designing, constructing as well as working with FEMA to make sure we have all our documentation so we can be reimbursed for the costs," said San Luis Obispo County Public Works Deputy Director, John Waddell. "That team will allow the rest of our staff to continue with our day-to-day-operations"

Waddell says the public should continue to report hazards like potholes, obstructions and missing signs, so crews can get to them quicker.