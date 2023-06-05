Recycling center in Templeton catches fire Saturday night

TEMPLETON, Calif. – Templeton Fire and Emergency Services responded to a structure fire at a recycling center on 3360 Las Cruz Way in Paso Robles on Saturday evening. No injuries were reported.

Arriving responders with Templeton Fire and Emergency Services detailed a large tractor and piles of debris on fire were initially seen and that other debris piles complicated the fire response.

The incident was under control after 2.5 hours and estimated property damage is around $500,000 according to Templeton Fire and Emergency Services.