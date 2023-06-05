Lumina Alliance receives $600,000 grant to support violence prevention programs

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The Lumina Alliance has received a $600,000 grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to expand their ReDefine Parenting and other outreach program at San Luis Obispo County schools.

In collaboration with the California Partnership to End Domestic Violence, the non-profit Lumina Alliance will use the grant over the next five years to support parents, caregivers, and youth by providing them tools to prevent sexual and intimate partner violence before it starts through their outreach programs.

The ReDefine Parenting program tasks Parent Champions to facilitate workshops with peers from their children's schools and has been implemented at three San Luis Obispo County elementary schools with three more to be added to implementation in the fall.

“It was such a cool experience coming to learn and realizing that everyone there had valuable

input,” said participating parent, Melissa Edwards. “I left feeling empowered and excited to continue on my journey of raising emotionally intelligent and aware children.”

The Lumina Alliance also offers other programs including, 'The Fourth R: Healthy Relationships Plus Program' and 'Comprehensive Sexual Health Education' that both promote bystander empowerment.

"At Lumina Alliance, we are grateful for this funding and are proud to continue our efforts to work with our local schools to achieve a community free from sexual and intimate partner violence," said Lumina Alliance CEO, Jennifer Adams.

For more information about the Lumina Alliance, the educational programs they offer, and a 24/7 crisis and information hotline, visit their website at www.LiminaAlliance.org.

That crisis and information hotline can be reached at 805-545-8888.