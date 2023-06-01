San Luis Obispo County Fire responding to vegetation fire outside of Templeton

TEMPLETON, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire Department is currently responding to a vegetation fire north-east of Templeton near 1800 Burnt Rock Way.

According to San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the fire has currently burned 3.2 acres of grass and was first reported around 3:19 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

At 4:35 p.m. San Luis Obispo County Fire Department tweeted that the fire has now been fully contained.

Around 4:05 p.m. San Luis Obispo County Fire Department provided an update that forward progress of the flames has been stopped by on-site responders. Firefighters will remain on the scene for the next two hours to monitor.

VEGETATION FIRE: Firefighters and #RockIC at scene of a vegetation fire near the 1800 block of Burnt Rock Way East of Templeton CA. Fire is roughly 2.5 acres. Forward progress of the fire has been stopped.Firefighters will be at scene for the next 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/u8ccvdyyk0 — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) June 1, 2023

A source of the fire is still under investigation detail San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.