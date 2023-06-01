San Luis Obispo County Fire responding to vegetation fire outside of Templeton

Skip to Content
today at 3:50 pm
Published 3:56 pm

TEMPLETON, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire Department is currently responding to a vegetation fire north-east of Templeton near 1800 Burnt Rock Way.

According to San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the fire has currently burned 3.2 acres of grass and was first reported around 3:19 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

At 4:35 p.m. San Luis Obispo County Fire Department tweeted that the fire has now been fully contained.

Around 4:05 p.m. San Luis Obispo County Fire Department provided an update that forward progress of the flames has been stopped by on-site responders. Firefighters will remain on the scene for the next two hours to monitor.

A source of the fire is still under investigation detail San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

