Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo County Fire responding to structure and vegetation fire off Skyview Trail

CAL FIRE SLO on Twitter
By
today at 3:40 pm
Published 3:47 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire is responding to a structure and vegetation fire near the 2400 block of Skyview Trail.

According to San Luis Obispo County Fire, no injuries have been reported and about 75% of the structure is involved in the fire.

A tweet from San Luis Obispo County Fire about the location of the incident is below.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
fire
KEYT
safety
san luis obispo county
San Luis Obispo County Fire Department

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content