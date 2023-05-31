San Luis Obispo County Fire responding to structure and vegetation fire off Skyview Trail

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire is responding to a structure and vegetation fire near the 2400 block of Skyview Trail.

According to San Luis Obispo County Fire, no injuries have been reported and about 75% of the structure is involved in the fire.

A tweet from San Luis Obispo County Fire about the location of the incident is below.

RESIDENTIAL STRUCTURE FIRE WITH VEGETATION: Firefighters and #LupineIC at scene of a structure fire near the 2400 block of Skyview Trl in San Luis Obispo Ca. pic.twitter.com/00OTyzTw7y — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) May 31, 2023

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.