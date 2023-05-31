Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

One person has died following a collision on Highway 46 Tuesday night

KEYT
By
today at 1:06 pm
Published 1:34 pm

SHANDON, Calif. – A two-vehicle collision near the exchange between Highway 46 and 41 resulted in the death of one driver and minor injuries for the people inside the other vehicle on Tuesday night.

On Tuesday, May 30, around 7:14 p.m., the driver of a 2021 Ford Explorer was traveling eastbound on Highway 46 approaching Highway 41 when, for reasons still under investigation, the driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic detail California Highway Patrol (CHP) Templeton Area.

A 2006 Toyota Rav4 traveling westbound on Highway 46 collided with the Ford Explorer and the driver was transported by air to Twin Cities Community Hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Toyota Rav4 has been identified as 31-year-old Jesse Moore of Gilroy by CHP Templeton Area.

The collision resulted in minor injuries for both occupants of the Ford Explorer and both declined medical transport.

According to CHP, impairment is not suspected in this incident, but an investigation is ongoing.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
CHP Templeton Area
KEYT
san luis obispo county
shandon
traffic collision

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content