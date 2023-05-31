One person has died following a collision on Highway 46 Tuesday night

SHANDON, Calif. – A two-vehicle collision near the exchange between Highway 46 and 41 resulted in the death of one driver and minor injuries for the people inside the other vehicle on Tuesday night.

On Tuesday, May 30, around 7:14 p.m., the driver of a 2021 Ford Explorer was traveling eastbound on Highway 46 approaching Highway 41 when, for reasons still under investigation, the driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic detail California Highway Patrol (CHP) Templeton Area.

A 2006 Toyota Rav4 traveling westbound on Highway 46 collided with the Ford Explorer and the driver was transported by air to Twin Cities Community Hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Toyota Rav4 has been identified as 31-year-old Jesse Moore of Gilroy by CHP Templeton Area.

The collision resulted in minor injuries for both occupants of the Ford Explorer and both declined medical transport.

According to CHP, impairment is not suspected in this incident, but an investigation is ongoing.