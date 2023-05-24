Vegetation fire contained to 10 acres in eastern San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Fire response members from the federal Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and San Luis Obispo County Fire Department contained a vegetation fire to 10 acres near 14445 Alleghany Road on Wednesday according to BLM.

The fire was initially reported in the eastern portions of San Luis Obispo County north of Soda Lake around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Fire teams will remain on site to monitor the situation.

A source of the fire has yet to be determined and will await the results of an investigation detail BLM.