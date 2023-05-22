Paso Robles police arrest one and looking for another in thwarted burglary Sunday

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – On Sunday, Paso Robles Police officers arrested one person for residential burglary and another is currently at large.

Around 12:08 p.m. on Sunday, Paso Robles Police officers responded to a residential burglary call in the 300 block of Montebello Oaks after a homeowner was alerted by their RING camera.

Paso Robles patrol officers detail they discovered an occupied vehicle in the house's driveway with a notable number of items removed from the house.

The 35-year-old Los Angeles resident was arrested on the scene for residential burglary, but a second person involved fled on foot and evaded police efforts according to Paso Robles Police Department.

According to police, a K9 unit was used to search for the missing person which lead to the recovery of burglary tools and several articles of the person's clothing.

Paso Robles Police Department describe the person that is currently at large as a male between 25 and 35 years old and was last seen wearing black pants and white Nike shoes.

This is an ongoing investigation and the Paso Robles Police Department asks anyone with information to contact them at 805-237-6464 or, if you would like to remain anonymous, you can call 805-549-7867.