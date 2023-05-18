Man arrested in connection with multiple San Luis Obispo residential burglaries

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A 28-year-old man was arrested on May 10, around 12:41 p.m. when San Luis Obispo Police officers were called to a home by a homeowner that saw someone breaking in on their home video surveillance system.

According to San Luis Obispo Police, the 28-year-old man was found to have stolen property from a different area residence on his person. He was arrested for first degree burglary at the scene.

One hour later around 1:39 p.m., officers with San Luis Obispo Police Department were called to the 0-99 block of Los Verdes to a report of a burglary. After an investigation, officers determined the missing items had been found earlier when the arrested man had been searched.

The 28-year-old was charged with an additional count of first degree burglary. He is still in custody at San Luis Obispo County Jail.

San Luis Obispo Police Detectives believe the man may have committed several more burglaries and are actively investigating multiple leads.