Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
today at 8:11 pm
Published 8:43 pm

Man arrested in connection with multiple San Luis Obispo residential burglaries

KEYT/MGN

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A 28-year-old man was arrested on May 10, around 12:41 p.m. when San Luis Obispo Police officers were called to a home by a homeowner that saw someone breaking in on their home video surveillance system.

According to San Luis Obispo Police, the 28-year-old man was found to have stolen property from a different area residence on his person. He was arrested for first degree burglary at the scene.

One hour later around 1:39 p.m., officers with San Luis Obispo Police Department were called to the 0-99 block of Los Verdes to a report of a burglary. After an investigation, officers determined the missing items had been found earlier when the arrested man had been searched.

The 28-year-old was charged with an additional count of first degree burglary. He is still in custody at San Luis Obispo County Jail.

San Luis Obispo Police Detectives believe the man may have committed several more burglaries and are actively investigating multiple leads.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
burglaries
crime and courts
housing
identity theft
KEYT
san luis obispo city police department
san luis obispo county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content