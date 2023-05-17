San Luis Obispo County hosts National Law Enforcement Week events

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – In observance of National Law Enforcement Week, San Luis Obispo County Peace Officers Memorial was held Wednesday morning in Paso Robles and downtown San Luis Obispo is hosting Law Enforcement Night on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The County Peace Officers Memorial honored officers from across California that died in the line of duty over the past year. This years event is featured in the images below.

As part of the week's law enforcement festivities, the Downtown San Luis Obispo Market on Thursday, May 18 will host a family-friendly Law Enforcement Night that is open to the public.

The event will commemorate public safety personnel from San Luis Obispo Police Department as well as other law enforcement agencies across the county. Stop by any of their 19 booths to learn more.

For a weekly list of participating vendors in the regularly scheduled Downtown SLO Farmer's Market visit their website here.