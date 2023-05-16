Early morning collision on Highway 101 results in pedestrian’s death

TEMPLETON, Calif. – Early Tuesday morning a Toyota Tacoma driving northbound on Highway 101 collided with a pedestrian who suffered fatal injuries at the scene. The Tacoma driver was uninjured.

Around 2:19 a.m. on Tuesday, the driver of a 2022 Toyota Tacoma was heading northbound on Highway 101 at an unreported speed when a still unidentified pedestrian in the center median ran into the the roadway according to California Highway Patrol (CHP) Templeton area.

CHP details that, due to the close proximity of the pedestrian when they entered the highway, the driver was unable to take any evasive action and struck the person causing fatal injuries.

The pedestrian, a 25-year-old Atascadero resident, will be identified at a later time pending the notification of their next of kin.

The driver of the Tacoma, a 32-year-old Atascadero resident, is not suspected of using drugs or alcohol prior to the crash according to CHP.