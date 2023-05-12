Atascadero Chamber of Commerce program digitizes local businesses

ATASCADERO, Calif. – The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce has a new program making an impact for local businesses by helping them to create an online presence.

The program, 'Get Your Business Online!', lead by Jose Guardarrama, the Chamber's bilingual Program Manager, has already helped 18 local businesses with a goal of 500 by February of 2025.

Intake assessments, basic website training, sign-up forms, and a range of digital tools and resources are provided for free while the businesses will need to pay for the domain and hosting costs.

“With a digital-marketing-savvy mind, grit, leadership, and a passionate heart, one can achieve greatness in the business community,” Guadarrama said. “Anything is possible with an open and innovative mind.”

Interested in the program for your business? Contact Guadarrama at jose@atascaderochamber.org or call/text 818-533-6011 or book a consultation here.

Atascadero Chamber President and CEO, Josh Cross said, “So many business owners are trying to navigate the basics of digital literacy while managing every other aspect of their business. Jose has helped create 18 websites so far through Get Your Business Online!, and it’s just the beginning of our goal to help 200 by February 2025.”

“I am deeply motivated to help our small business community,” Guadarrama said. “What is most exciting about my job is the people! I love entering a new work week and getting the chance to have new conversations and network.”