San Luis Obispo County
Crews rescue hiker stuck on Bishop Peak trail

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Crews rescued a hiker stuck in rocks on top of Bishop Peak trail on Wednesday afternoon, according to Cal Fire San Luis Obispo.

The call happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, and as of 1:47 p.m. Cal Fire SLO said crews rescued and were assessing the hiker.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.

Lily Dallow

Lily is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

