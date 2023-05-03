Crews rescue hiker stuck on Bishop Peak trail

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Crews rescued a hiker stuck in rocks on top of Bishop Peak trail on Wednesday afternoon, according to Cal Fire San Luis Obispo.

The call happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, and as of 1:47 p.m. Cal Fire SLO said crews rescued and were assessing the hiker.

MEDICAL RESCUE: Firefighters, USAR Teams, @SLOCityFire & #PeakIC making access to a hiker that is stuck in rocks on top of Bishops Peak trail in San Luis Obispo CA. #SLOCountyFire pic.twitter.com/rNH7U0Z0Pv — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) May 3, 2023

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.