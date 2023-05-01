Luke Bryan booked for California Mid-State Fair concert on July 23

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The California Mid-State Fair has confirmed that Luke Bryan will perform live in concert on Sunday, Jul. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

The concert will be in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center.

This will be Luke Bryan's second visit after selling out the Main Grandstand in 2018.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on May 5 starting at 10 a.m. at the Mid-State Fair's website here.

During Bryan's career, he has released 30 No. 1 hits, sold 13 million albums, and garnered almost 20 billion world-wide streams alongside five wins as Entertainer of the Year.

You can also watch Bryan as he returns for his sixth season as a judge on ABC's American Idol.

The California Mid-State Fair runs from Jul. 19 through Jul. 30 with the theme of 'Shake, Rattle & Roll'.