Live firefighter exercises planned in April on Division Street in Nipomo

NIPOMO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire and CAL FIRE will be conducting live structure fire training on Division Street in Nipomo the weeks of Apr. 3 and Apr. 17.

The five residences that will be used during the training were donated by the landowner for the benefit of training local firefighters.

These live fire exercises are important for improving fire service and demonstrating proper techniques and equipment use according to CAL FIRE.

Residents in or near the neighborhood of 1121 Division St. are warned they may see or encounter smoke and are encouraged to take necessary safety precautions.