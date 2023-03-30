Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
Large police presence early Thursday morning in Arroyo Grande to inspect suspicious package

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif.– Arroyo Grande Police Department alongside San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Bomb Squad were on-site of a false bomb threat involving a suspicious package in the 400 block of south Elm Street around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

AGPD reports that officers were dispatched to investigate a suspicious package that appeared to be a device with a security camera on-top. Officers say that due to the appearance of the device police requested bomb squad assistance.

Residents were evacuated from nearby apartment units while AGPD established a shelter for residents to stay at until deemed safe to return home, according to the police department.

The Sheriff’s Bomb Squad examined the device and determined that it did not pose a threat to the public. All residents were able to return home.

This is an ongoing investigation.

