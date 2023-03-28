Stretch of Highway 41 in Atascadero set to reopen Tuesday afternoon following landslide removal

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif.– Caltrans is set to reopen a roughly 3-mile stretch of Highway 41 in Atascadero by 4p.m. Tuesday following a two-week closure due to a landslide caused by the March rain storms.

Caltrans District 5 announced the road will reopen in both directions from San Gabriel Road to Los Altos Road in Atascadero

Officials say road crews have removed thousands of yards of dirt from the slide and slope in the $2.8 million emergency project targeting immediate roadwork to repair post-storm.

Follow the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page at http://cad.chp.ca.gov or traveler information at https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ for latest updates on road closures, current projects, and more on road conditions from CHP and Caltrans.