SLO County Sheriff’s rescue family swept off the road at the Estrella River crossing in San Miguel

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office assisted a family whose car was swept off the road at the Estrella River low-water crossing on North River Road in San Miguel Thursday around 6:15 p.m.

SLO County Sheriff's report deputies responded to a call of a mother and three children stuck in their car after attempting to drive through moving water ignoring road closure signs in the area. Upon arrival to the scene, bystanders were trying to get the children to shore through the "waist-deep raging river", according to officials.

Officials say deputies entered the water twice helping all children and the driver to shore.

Law enforcement urges the community to follow and abide by all road closures.