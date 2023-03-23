Evacuation warning for Oceano residents near AG Creek Levee lifted

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– The county of San Luis Obispo has lifted the evacuation warning for Oceano residents near the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee announced the county office of emergency services.

SLO OES says it is diligently monitoring the Lopez Reservoir spillway in 25 years that began at 6 a.m. Thursday and believes there is minimal chance of more rain that would extend the warning.

SLO OES wrote in a media release that "based on the current volume of water spilling from the reservoir and only a minimal chance for rain through next Tuesday, the County has determined that the risk to residents near the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee has subsided."

Despite the evacuation warning being lifted all community members should remain cautious and ready to respond.

“We remind residents near Arroyo Grande Creek to remain vigilant as another storm is

expected to move in early next week,” said Emergency Services Manager Scott Jalbert, “the

risk for flooding will continue through spring.”

