San Luis Obispo County
Deputies arrest Oceano man for child molestation and seek additional abuse victims to come forward

SLO County Sheriffs Office

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Deputies arrested Larry Weiss, 69, in Oceano on Tuesday for child molestation, according to the SLO County Sheriff's Office.

SLO detectives investigated the 69-year-old man and found Weiss had inappropriate contact with and sexually assaulted a child under the age of ten.

The sheriff's office said it arrested Weiss on four counts of lewd acts with a minor, and sexual penetration of a victim under 10-years-old.

The Oceano man now sits in county jail with bail of $500,000 according to officials.

The sheriff's office encourages anyone with additional information about this case or other potential victims to contact the Sheriff's Detective Division at 805-781-4500.

