Pedestrian struck by vehicle at intersection of Toro and Buchon streets in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo police and firefighters responded to the intersection of Toro Street and Buchon Street Monday, around 7:48 p.m. where a pedestrian had been hit by a car. The pedestrian had moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was cooperative and neither drugs nor alcohol are being considered a factor in the incident.