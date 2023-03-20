Mid-State Fair announces new award for Central Coast Olive Oil competition

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The California Mid-State Fair has announced a new award, "Olive Oil Producer of the Year", for its Central Coast Olive Oil competition.

To be eligible, a business must have at least three olive oil submitted and to win the new award, eligible businesses must have the highest placing olive oils in the competition.

The new award will be accompanied by a new custom-made Central Coast Olive Oil Producer of the Year belt buckle as well as the opportunity to sell their winning olive oils at the Mid-State fair's Mission Market Place this summer.

The Mission Market Place will be open all 12 days of the fair in Estrella Hall.

Early bird registration for the olive oil competition in open now until Friday, Mar. 24 with a $65 per entry. From Mar. 25 to Apr. 2, registration fees rise to $75 per entry. Registration for both periods can be found here.

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair will run from Jul. 19 to Jul. 30 with the theme of "Shake, Rattle & Roll!".