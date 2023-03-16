SpaceX sets two target launch windows for Falcon 9 rocket launch Friday

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif.– SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket of 52 Starlink satellites into low-orbit earth from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Friday at 12:26 p.m.

The second target window has been designated for later Friday afternoon at 4:24 p.m. with additional backup opportunities Saturday at 12:12 p.m. and 4:10 p.m.

