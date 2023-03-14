Grover Beach rolls back water shortage declaration to Stage 1

GROVER BEACH, Calif. – The Grover Beach City Council has reduced the city's water shortage declaration from Stage 3 to Stage 1 on Mar. 13. Residents are no longer subject to mandatory water restrictions nor financial penalties for violating those restrictions.

The update to the water shortage declaration was approved during the council's meeting on Mar. 13.

Under a Stage 1 declaration, customers are asked to voluntarily reduce their water consumption and are not subject to financial penalties under the declaration. For tips on how you can reduce your water usage, click here.

Mayor Karen Bright said, “Our collective effort has helped us get through this historic drought and maintain such a critical resource for everyone in Grover Beach.”

The city's Water Shortage Contingency Plan explains that declaration levels are determined by current climate and water supply conditions.

Over the last few months, Grover Beach has received approximately 35 inches of rain, increasing water levels in the principal water sources for the city, Lopez Lake and Santa Maria Groundwater.

“We are thankful that our water supply indicates that we can roll back water restrictions to Stage 1 for our residents,” said Grover Beach City Manager Matthew Bronson. “While we have reduced restrictions and removed penalties, we encourage residents to still be mindful of their water usage as we continue on this path of water resiliency."