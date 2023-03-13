Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
SLO Sheriff’s arrest 19-year-old in connection to October 2022 shooting of 15-year-old

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– The San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office arrested a 19-year-old man for a shooting of a 15-year-old in the stomach on Halloween night 2022 in Shandon.

On Oct.31, 2022, SLO deputies responded to calls of gunshots in the 200 block of Camatti Street in Shandon where they found a 15-year-old suffering a gunshot wound to the stomach upon arrival to the scene. The teen was active and conscious when airlifted to a local hospital for treatment.

The shooting is believed to be gang related. The 19-year-old was arrested on several charges including assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting great bodily injury.

The investigation is ongoing.

