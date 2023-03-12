Mobile Park in Morro Bay Floods for the second time since January

MORRO BAY, Calif. -- Residents of Silver City West Mobile Park in Morro Bay are left to clean up the floodwater damage this weekend for the second time since January.

Resident Caroline Lewis said they just finished drying the mud from the previous storm and digging out debris from under their homes.

“This is the second time we've had fans in the house for two months drying out, got it, dried out and cleaned up, cost just about $15,000 to get everything done," said Lewis.

She said she is afraid FEMA will not be able to assist them with the second flood damage.

Lewis says she is concerned due to the mold she and her husband found on debris.

“The biggest problem is there's a lot of bacteria. There's a lot of stuff that comes down the creek and river bank," said Lewis.

Resident Tom Polk says it has been an expensive clean-up and wishes the City of Morro Bay would take action for future storms.

“We wish, everybody around here, wishes the city of Morro, will be able to do more. They know this is coming... It's just a very expensive to do it. And we're just like, I'm reliving my trailer again for the second time and you shouldn't have to do that. But once a year," said Polk.