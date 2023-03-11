Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
today at 10:16 am
Evacuation orders and warnings for Oceano and Arroyo Grande residents have been lifted

County of San Luis Obispo Office of Emergency Services

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – Evacuation orders and warnings issued for Oceano residents north and south of the Arroyo Creek Levee and near Oceano Lagoon on Friday, March 10, have been lifted by the County of San Luis Obispo.

Additionally, the evacuation warning issued for Arroyo Grande residents along Tally Ho Creek from Corbett Canyon Road to James Way on Friday has also been lifted.

Although these warning and orders have been lifted, there is still a risk of some flooding due to ground saturation the county's Office of Emergency Services warns.

Another storm is currently forecasted for Tuesday, March 14.

For more information visit here.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

