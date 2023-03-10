Skip to Content
Thursday home couch fire displaces six in Paso Robles

Paso Robles Fire & Emergency Services

PASO ROBLES, Calif.– A Thursday night home fire has displaced six people, according the Paso Robles Fire Department.

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a structure fire at a home on Ferro Lane in Paso Robles close to 7 p.m. Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire that was contained to the living room.

The fire was caused by an overheated rechargeable battery that set the couch on fire.

There was no spread to nearby brush or property.

Drew Ascione

Drew is the Assignment Editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Drew, click here.

