San Luis Obispo County
SLO County Public Health Department reports ongoing sewage spill in Cambria

CAMBRIA, Calif.–The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is advising the public to avoid Santa Rosa Creek flood waters due to active sewage spill.

SLO County Public Health Department reported the sewage spill began at 11:08 a.m. Friday at 2282 Burton Drive and is ongoing as of 1:30 p.m. Friday due to an inability to access the station leak under the water.

Storm water run-off can cause sickness and carries bacteria that is harmful to come into contact with.

For questions, please contact: John Allchin, Cambria Community Services District, 805-550-8428
Jeremiah Damery, County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department, 805-781-5548.

Drew Ascione

Drew is the Assignment Editor at News Channel 3-12.

