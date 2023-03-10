Road closures in San Luis Obispo County
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Caltrans, California Highway Patrol and SLO County Public Works have set multiple road closures in place due to flooding and other storm impacts in the county.
ROADS CLOSED - 3/10/2023 - PASO - San Marcos Rd; CAYUCOS - Old Creek Rd from Hwy 1 - 46; AVILA - Avila Beach San Luis Bay Dr to Ontario and San Luis Bay Dr East of Hwy 101 to Monte; PASO - Chimney Rock Rd at Fawn Ln; OCEANO - Division St #PublicWorks #SLOCounty @slocountyoes— County of SLO Public Works (@SLOCountyPWD) March 10, 2023
According to CHP and Caltrans as of 11:30 a.m.:
- Highway 1 is closed from Elephant Seal Vista to Ragged Point
- The intersection of Marsh and Higuera remains closed, as well as the Highway 101 on and off-ramps
- Division St is closed from Riverside to S Las Flores – most likely for the majority of the weekend
- There is one-way traffic control on northbound Highway 1 at Jalama Rd
- Alisal Rd is closed due to cattle fencing
- N Refugio Rd is closed about four miles south of Highway 246
- There is single lane / alternating traffic near 2800 Foxen Canyon Rd
- Figueroa Mountain Rd is closed at Highway 154
- Highway 135 is closed from Bell St to Harris Grade
- Los Osos Valley Rd is closed at Froom Ranch Way
- Tank Farm Rd is closed from Broad to Higuera St
- San Luis Bay Dr is closed from Highway 101 to Monte Rd
- Chimney Rock Rd has reportedly washed out, near Fawn Ln
- Lower State Park Rd is closed at South Bay Blvd
- Highway 58 is closed at Seven Mile Rd
- Arroyo Grande Huasna Rd is closed at Sparks Trail
- Pozo Rd is closed at San Jose Avenales Rd
- Creston Rd is closed from Neal Springs Rd to Cripple Creek
- Hi Mountain Rd is closed at Lopez Dr
- Huasna Townsite Rd is closed from the first bridge to the end of the road
- Los Palos Rd is closed at Santa Barbara Rd
- Penman Springs Rd is closed at low water crossing
- Santa Rita Rd is closed east of Wellspring Ranch
- San Marcos Rd is closed from Wellsona to Nacimiento Lake Dr
- All of Shell Creek Rd is closed
- Stagecoach Rd is closed from TV tower to the end of the road
- Upper Lopez Canyon Rd is closed
- Aliso Park Rd is closed from Foothill Rd to Aliso Park Entrance
- W Main St is closed near Guadalupe
- Tepusquet Rd is closed from Santa Maria Mesa Rd to Highway 166
- San Miguelito Rd is closed at Miguelito County Park
- S Bethel Rd is closed due to a nearby creek overflowing
- 22nd St is closed at Nipomo St
- 1-16 Booker Rd is closed
LOS OSOS - South Bay Blvd is closed due to flooding. If you MUST get to Morro Bay from Los Osos going through SLO is the only way. But please stay home if you can. #Flooding #storm2023 #besafe pic.twitter.com/S0yjb70k7L— County of SLO Public Works (@SLOCountyPWD) March 10, 2023
For current traffic conditions, click here.
For an updating interactive map of road closures in the area from Caltrans, click here.
Click here for your most up-to-date weather forecast.
This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.