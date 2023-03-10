Road closures in San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Caltrans, California Highway Patrol and SLO County Public Works have set multiple road closures in place due to flooding and other storm impacts in the county.

ROADS CLOSED - 3/10/2023 - PASO - San Marcos Rd; CAYUCOS - Old Creek Rd from Hwy 1 - 46; AVILA - Avila Beach San Luis Bay Dr to Ontario and San Luis Bay Dr East of Hwy 101 to Monte; PASO - Chimney Rock Rd at Fawn Ln; OCEANO - Division St #PublicWorks #SLOCounty @slocountyoes — County of SLO Public Works (@SLOCountyPWD) March 10, 2023

According to CHP and Caltrans as of 11:30 a.m.:

Highway 1 is closed from Elephant Seal Vista to Ragged Point

The intersection of Marsh and Higuera remains closed, as well as the Highway 101 on and off-ramps

Division St is closed from Riverside to S Las Flores – most likely for the majority of the weekend

There is one-way traffic control on northbound Highway 1 at Jalama Rd

Alisal Rd is closed due to cattle fencing

N Refugio Rd is closed about four miles south of Highway 246

There is single lane / alternating traffic near 2800 Foxen Canyon Rd

Figueroa Mountain Rd is closed at Highway 154

Highway 135 is closed from Bell St to Harris Grade

Los Osos Valley Rd is closed at Froom Ranch Way

Tank Farm Rd is closed from Broad to Higuera St

San Luis Bay Dr is closed from Highway 101 to Monte Rd

Chimney Rock Rd has reportedly washed out, near Fawn Ln

Lower State Park Rd is closed at South Bay Blvd

Highway 58 is closed at Seven Mile Rd

Arroyo Grande Huasna Rd is closed at Sparks Trail

Pozo Rd is closed at San Jose Avenales Rd

Creston Rd is closed from Neal Springs Rd to Cripple Creek

Hi Mountain Rd is closed at Lopez Dr

Huasna Townsite Rd is closed from the first bridge to the end of the road

Los Palos Rd is closed at Santa Barbara Rd

Penman Springs Rd is closed at low water crossing

Santa Rita Rd is closed east of Wellspring Ranch

San Marcos Rd is closed from Wellsona to Nacimiento Lake Dr

All of Shell Creek Rd is closed

Stagecoach Rd is closed from TV tower to the end of the road

Upper Lopez Canyon Rd is closed

Aliso Park Rd is closed from Foothill Rd to Aliso Park Entrance

W Main St is closed near Guadalupe

Tepusquet Rd is closed from Santa Maria Mesa Rd to Highway 166

San Miguelito Rd is closed at Miguelito County Park

S Bethel Rd is closed due to a nearby creek overflowing

22nd St is closed at Nipomo St

1-16 Booker Rd is closed

LOS OSOS - South Bay Blvd is closed due to flooding. If you MUST get to Morro Bay from Los Osos going through SLO is the only way. But please stay home if you can. #Flooding #storm2023 #besafe pic.twitter.com/S0yjb70k7L — County of SLO Public Works (@SLOCountyPWD) March 10, 2023

